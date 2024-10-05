Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ST traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,992. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 826,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

