Citigroup Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $348.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $302.00 to $348.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.23.

NYSE PWR traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $306.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

