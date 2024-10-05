Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $97.39. 647,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,538. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.