Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$8.80 Price Target at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.83.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
