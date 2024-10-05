LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 558,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,229,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.1% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 814,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.