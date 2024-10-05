MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.50.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.65. 482,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,127. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $192.42 and a fifty-two week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

Insider Activity

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 613.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $6,204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

