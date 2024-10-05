Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.85. The company had a trading volume of 665,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,696. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after acquiring an additional 524,503 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 104,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

