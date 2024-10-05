Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FNV. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.