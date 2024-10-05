Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Lowered to $198.00 at Guggenheim

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,144,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,421,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.