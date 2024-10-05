ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.29.

COP stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,585,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,043. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $74,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

