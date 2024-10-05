Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $729,574.64

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.36 million and $729,574.64 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,220.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.80 or 0.00520416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00073966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08339679 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $682,126.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

