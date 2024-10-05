BMO Capital Markets Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $160.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.15.

Hess Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.34. 1,357,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,227. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hess by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

