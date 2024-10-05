Ankr Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $272.71 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008580 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013835 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,218.91 or 0.99999392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02678866 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $11,336,496.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.