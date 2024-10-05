Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.59.

NYSE AR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.99. 2,823,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,727. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,182 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 145,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,137,000. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 145,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

