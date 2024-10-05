Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.38.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.75. 7,144,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,788. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.