Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. 746,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,096. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

