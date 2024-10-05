Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,188. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

