Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,116. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $85.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 89,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 479,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

