Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.42 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00003890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $254.97 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.40 or 0.03886898 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00041548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,344,291 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.