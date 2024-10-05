Aleph Zero (AZERO) Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Aleph Zero has a total market capitalization of $111.18 million and $674,323.16 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 280,386,091 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

