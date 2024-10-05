Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $146.06 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,821,842 coins and its circulating supply is 904,444,525 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

