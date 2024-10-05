io.net (IO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $170.75 Million

io.net (IO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, io.net has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $170.75 million and $48.78 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00251263 BTC.

About io.net

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.79058412 USD and is up 5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $55,819,191.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

