IOTA Hits Market Cap of $424.97 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $424.97 million and $7.52 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000790 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.