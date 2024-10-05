Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.90

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008560 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00013850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,198.09 or 1.00112828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023802 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.