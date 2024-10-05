Covenant (COVN) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Covenant has a market cap of $3.22 million and $12,852.06 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

