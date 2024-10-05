SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $237.90 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $237.90 million and $119.20 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.10 or 0.00251263 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,449,375 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.24872115 USD and is up 5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $156,196,506.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

