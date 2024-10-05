Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.78 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $83.04 million and $13.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00519701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00105841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00246270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030016 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00073800 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,060,598 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

