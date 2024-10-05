Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.06.

AGI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

