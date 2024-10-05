Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,759,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

