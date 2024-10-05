Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Harrow alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 792,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.60. Harrow has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,597 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 73.3% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.