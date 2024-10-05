Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTC:SNIRF remained flat at C$1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Senior has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

