Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Senior Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SNIRF remained flat at C$1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Senior has a twelve month low of C$1.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.71.
About Senior
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.