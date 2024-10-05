The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Strong-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Keppel Price Performance

Keppel stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Keppel has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

