Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

BOSSY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.