Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXSM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.64.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.59. 829,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,352. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.