Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Daiwa America

Daiwa America cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.60 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Price Performance

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,605. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $31.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.44% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. SIH Partners LLLP grew its stake in Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bilibili by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.