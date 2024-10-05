TD Cowen Trims Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Target Price to $81.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.72. The company had a trading volume of 294,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Albany International has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Albany International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albany International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Albany International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Further Reading

