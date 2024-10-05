Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.04 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

