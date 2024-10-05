Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Strong-Buy

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $903.80.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $876.88. The company had a trading volume of 236,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,451. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $838.25 and its 200-day moving average is $793.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

