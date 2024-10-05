Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,592. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.33. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

