Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.01. 1,919,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

