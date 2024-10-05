Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.16.

ARE opened at C$21.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Insiders have bought a total of 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

