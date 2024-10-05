Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.06.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$38.41 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$33.21 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.45 per share, with a total value of C$70,902.00. Also, Senior Officer Julie Lee bought 751 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,667.71. Insiders have bought 4,242 shares of company stock worth $137,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.