Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CXB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.98.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE CXB opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$80,103.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.