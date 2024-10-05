Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DPM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPM

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$14.34.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.851552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total transaction of C$101,635.38. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.