Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The firm has a market cap of C$479.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.16.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.
Insider Activity
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
