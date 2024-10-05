Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

