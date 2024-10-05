MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$32.27.

Shares of MEG opened at C$27.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$22.79 and a one year high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.17. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2403101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. Also, Director Michael Mcallister acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,986.86. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

