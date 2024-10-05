Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$99.46.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$104.79 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$72.03 and a 1 year high of C$106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$97.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.39. The firm has a market cap of C$56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 7.6458814 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

