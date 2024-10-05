International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPCO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.

TSE IPCO opened at C$17.57 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$11.94 and a 52-week high of C$20.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.43.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

