International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on IPCO. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th.
International Petroleum Stock Performance
International Petroleum Company Profile
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
