Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$16.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$13.65.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

